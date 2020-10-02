TN reports 5,595 Covid cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Chennai reached 1.70 lakh after 1,278 persons were infected in the last 24 hours.

However, after 1.54 lakh Covid-19 patients have been discharged till date, the number of active cases in the city stood at 12,013 and 3,241 deaths.

Across the State, the number of infections rose by 5,595 to a total of 6.08 lakh. The number of Covid-19 patients discharged were 5,603, with active cases at 46,294 and 67 deaths. A total of 84,991 samples were tested.