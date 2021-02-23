TN Revenue Deficit triples to ₹65,994 crore over estimates for FY21

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Tamil Nadu plans to reduce the fiscal deficit from 4.99 per cent of state GDP (GSDP) in 2022-21 to less than 3 per cent in two years, according to the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan (MTFP) placed before the Assembly along with the Interim Budget for 2021-22.
The MTFP aims to progressively reduce fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP to 4 per cent in 2021-2022; 3.5 per cent in 2022-2023 and 3 per cent from 2023-2024.
The State’s revenue deficit shot up to ₹65,994 crore as against the ₹21,617 crore budgeted for FY21. This is on account of a ₹38,674 crore shortfall in revenue receipts and a ₹5,701 crore increase in revenue expenditure. The MTFP states that the revenue deficit will fall to ₹24,484 crore in FY24 through improved resource mobilisation and enhanced growth-oriented spending.
Even in FY21 the government has increased the share of capital spending and will take it up further to ₹43,170 crore in FY22.
According to Budget documents, the government plans to borrow a net amount of ₹84,686 crore in 2021-22. Due to ‘special’ reasons, the borrowing ceiling has been increased to 5 per cent of the GSDP from 3 per cent. This is around ₹95,000 crore in 2021-22. Based on this, the State government has managed FY21. Next year, the borrowings will be lower and is estimated at ₹84,686 crore, said Finance Secretary S Krishnan.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...