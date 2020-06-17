TN seeks ₹9,000 crore grant from Centre

Cracking the new code of work
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate ₹9,000 crore as a special grant to combat Covid and its after effects on the State’s economy.
He also reiterated his earlier request for sanction of ₹3,000 crore for procuring medical equipment and also release of a second tranche of funds under the National Health Mission.
The GST compensation for March and 50 per cent of the 2020-21 Finance Commission grants to the Urban and Rural Local bodies may be released now, the CM urged. The Ways and Means limit of the States, which was increased by 30 per cent by RBI, should be doubled and the advances availed in the fiscal year 2020-21 should be made interest-free, Palaniswami told Modi in a video conference meeting to discuss actions being taken in the State to contain the pandemic.
“I also request an ad hoc grant of ₹1,000 crore from NDRF immediately to fight the pandemic,” he said.
Palaniswami requested Modi to allocate more foodgrains and pulses free for all family card holders, including the NPHH beneficiaries, under PMGKAY Scheme. He also urged release of a pending CMR subsidy of ₹1,321 crore at this time, which will facilitate paddy procurement.
SIDBI should be instructed to provide at least ₹1,000 crore as refinance facility to Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited from the RBI special packages. This will help revive the MS&ME industries in Tamil Nadu, he told the Prime Minister.
