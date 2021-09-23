TN sees spike in Covid cases

Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,745 from 1,682 on Wednesday due to a greater number of samples tested to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,52,115.

After 1,624 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,121. The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,60,057 samples were tested as against 1,51,802 on Wednesday.

New cases in Chennai were 222 (194) while Coimbatore reported 226 (245) cases.

On Thursday 1,29,646 (66,214) vaccinations were administered across the State.