News

Tamil Nadu state raises retirement age for government employees

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 07, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

The Tamil Nadu government has raised the retirement age of State Government employees to 59 from 58.

This will also apply to all teachers in government and government-aided schools and colleges, and in State public sector undertakings.

The order comes to force with immediate effect, says a press release.

Published on May 07, 2020
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Risk of returning to lockdown remains real if countries don’tmanage transition carefully: WHO