TN to issue instant e-pass to ease travel within districts

In a major relief to people travelling between districts, the Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami today announced that instant e-pass will be issued to all those applying with details of Aadhar or ration card with telephone number.

The travel restriction was to curb the spread of Covid-19. However, recently the DMK chief MK Stalin and BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan urged the State government to get away with the need of e-pass as it was causing hardship for people to travel between districts even if it was an emergency.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to apply for e-pass only if it is necessary to travel, says a press release.

Meanwhile, Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested negative for Covid-19 today, says a release from Kauvery Hospital. He had tested positive on August 2.

In a related development, the health condition of noted playback singer SP Balasubramaniam, who was admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms with Covid-19 on August 5, has deteriorated since last night.

He has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit and is on life support. He is currently under observation by the team of experts and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored, says a bulletin from the hospital.

On Friday, another 5,890 coronavirus cases were reported to take the total number of infections to 3,26,245. After 5,556 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 53,716.

Total number of samples tested on Friday was 70,153. Death due to the virus rose by 117 to a total of 5,514. Chennai recorded over 1,000 infections (1,187); cases discharged was 837; death was 25 and active cases was 11,209.

The number of cases in other major districts include Chengalpattu (437); Coimbatore (385); Cuddalore (221); Dindigul (138); Erode (128); Kancheepuram (315); Kanyakumari (128); Pudukottai (155); Ranipet (178); Salem (191); Theni (367); Thiruvallur (495); Thirunelveli (117); Trichy (106); Vellore (178) and Villupuram (127), says health bulletin.