TN will host Umagine technology and innovation summit in September

Tamil Nadu will host a large technology and innovation summit - Umagine - between September 21 and 23. It will showcase and strengthen the technology ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, says a government press release.

The summit, which will be hosted annually, will bring together key players of the technology ecosystem including entrepreneurs, investors, academics and policymakers from around the world.

Umagine will be a platform for the community of tech-driven companies to flourish both in and out of State in line with the vision of being the Knowledge Capital of the world. It envisages a ecosystem that will make Tamil Nadu a destination of choice for both global and young tech companies and to build technologies of the future.

Currently, Umagine community is reaching out to captains of global companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at the Umagine Lounge in Davos.

Founders of 8 tech-driven companies from Chennai are in Davos to represent the Tamil Nadu tech ecosystem. These are Mind & Mom, Impactree, Kandee Factory, Mage, Twixor, Aquaconnect, Veehive and Raptee Energy, the release said.

Umagine is actively partnering with global organisations and bringing together experts to guide its community of tech-driven companies on building a scalable business model and expose them to a global community of investors and customers.

The event will focus on emerging technologies including ClimateTech, healthtech, Edtech, Agritech, Web 3.0 and Deep Tech, smart infrastructure, smart and green manufacturing, Biotech, platforms and Gig economy, creative industry and social entrepreneurships, the release said.