To curb spread, 170 districts declared red zones

The Centre has declared 170 districts hotspots, or red zones, of the novel coronavirus. An additional 207 districts with fewer cases of the infection have been declared potential hotspots.

India recorded up to 11,933 confirmed cases by April 15, of which 1,344 have been cured and 392 have died. In the past 24 hours alone, 1,118 new cases have been recorded.

Among cities that have been declared hotspots are Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Visakhapatanam, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Faridabad, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Agra.

TN tops list

The red zones have been divided into 123 districts seeing large outbreaks (of more than 15 cases each) and 47 with fewer than 15 cases each. According to a list drawn up by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) of districts with large outbreaks, Tamil Nadu comes first with 22 districts, followed by Maharashtra (11), Andhra Pradesh (11), Delhi (9) and Uttar Pradesh (9).

A district currently in hotspot can move to the green category if no new cases arise in 28 days, the MoHFW has stated.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, MoH&FW, said areas where the cases have doubled have also been declared hotspots. In Delhi for instance, there were 219 cases on April 2, which doubled to 445 on April 4, and again to 898 cases on April 10. Delhi has recorded 1,561 cases as on April 15.