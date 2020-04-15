To curb spread, 170 districts declared red zones

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
The Centre has declared 170 districts hotspots, or red zones, of the novel coronavirus. An additional 207 districts with fewer cases of the infection have been declared potential hotspots.
India recorded up to 11,933 confirmed cases by April 15, of which 1,344 have been cured and 392 have died. In the past 24 hours alone, 1,118 new cases have been recorded.
Among cities that have been declared hotspots are Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Visakhapatanam, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Faridabad, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Agra.
The red zones have been divided into 123 districts seeing large outbreaks (of more than 15 cases each) and 47 with fewer than 15 cases each. According to a list drawn up by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) of districts with large outbreaks, Tamil Nadu comes first with 22 districts, followed by Maharashtra (11), Andhra Pradesh (11), Delhi (9) and Uttar Pradesh (9).
A district currently in hotspot can move to the green category if no new cases arise in 28 days, the MoHFW has stated.
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, MoH&FW, said areas where the cases have doubled have also been declared hotspots. In Delhi for instance, there were 219 cases on April 2, which doubled to 445 on April 4, and again to 898 cases on April 10. Delhi has recorded 1,561 cases as on April 15.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...