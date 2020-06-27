To tackle corona crisis, Delhi govt has adopted five-point strategy: Kejriwal

No ifs, just butts
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday talked about the government’s 5-point strategy to tackle the corona crisis that consisted of increase in the number of beds, testing and isolation, providing pulse oximeters to those in home isolation, use of plasma therapy and conducting surveys.
“We have bought 4000 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients and 20,000 tests are being conducted daily,” said Kejriwal.
There has been a significant increase in the number of beds in the last one week, currently there are 13,500 beds out of which 6,500 beds are occupied, he added.
Delhi government has also got the permission to conduct plasma therapy at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospitals and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.
The plasma therapy involves transfusion of plasma recovered from whole blood of recovered COVID19 patients, in seriously ill patients. While blood can be donated every three months, plasma donation can be done every ten days by a donor.
Those in home isolation have been provided with pulse oximeter through which they can keep checking their oxygen level every 1-2 hours.
