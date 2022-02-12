Top Covid-19 stories: February 12, 2022

# Long Covid concerns: It may be early days yet to understand long Covid-19, or the long-term impact that SARS-CoV-2 has on a patient’s health. But doctors observe that a smaller section of people have shown symptoms of long Covid during the current wave as compared to those recovering from the earlier Delta wave.

Fewer patients have shown long Covid symptoms this time, say doctors

# Diagnostics to therapeutics: Diagnostics solutions provider, Mylab Discovery Solutions, has forayed into vaccines and biological therapeutics by entering into a tie-up with Shilpa Biologicals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Ltd.

Mylab forays into vaccines, therapeutics

# Vaccination tally: India has administered over 172 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered more than 172 crore doses so far

# Reinfections from Omicron: While Omicron continues to infect people across Australia and the world, many people who’ve already had Covid will likely be re-exposed to the virus. Depending on your local rules, if you’re exposed again within 30 days of your last infection, you’re unlikely to need to isolate or get another Covid test.

Why don’t most people with Covid need to test for another 30 days, even if they’re re-exposed?

# Rebound from a meltdown? Listen in: In this podcast public policy analyst Anindya Sengupta, who has co-authored the book ‘Countdown: Can India rebound from the meltdown of the century?’ along with journalist Anshuman Tiwari, shares an excerpt from his book wherein he captures the angst of ordinary tax paying citizens whose finances are hit hard by Covid-19.

Book Nook Podcast | The pandemic and the Indian economy