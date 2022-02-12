Book Nook Podcast | The pandemic and the Indian economy

In this podcast public policy analyst Anindya Sengupta, who has co-authored the book ‘Countdown: Can India rebound from the meltdown of the century?’ along with journalist Anshuman Tiwari, shares an excerpt from his book wherein he captures the angst of ordinary tax paying citizens whose finances are hit hard by Covid-19. At times like these naturally questions arise among citizens why despite the taxes they pay, the healthcare infrastructure in the country remains poor.

Using the voice of the ordinary citizen, the book tries to present the economic realities of budgetary allocation, the country’s balance sheet woes, public spending, private spending, the unreal behaviour of the stock market and more, as it lays down the need for reforms.

Check out the book on Amazon