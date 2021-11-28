Top Covid-19 stories for the day: November 28, 2021

# Early warning systems: As Africa protests the travel bans in Europe, after the reporting on Omicron, there is a global call for early alerts on potentially dangerous diseases. And not punishing of those who report it early.
Covid-19: Travel bans aren’t the answer to stopping new variant Omicron
# Travel plan review? :Just a day after the Centre announced its intention of resuming scheduled international flights from December 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior officials asking them to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, ‘Omicron’.
Omicron scare: Modi calls for rethink on easing of travel curbs
#Omicron effect: Just weeks after hitting their lifetime high, stocks of multiplex majors PVR Cinemas and Inox Leisure witnessed one of their worst single-day falls on Friday as a new strain of coronavirus ‘Omicron’ and fear of fresh restrictions spooked investors.
Fear of new Covid strain brings down multiplex stocks; PVR, Inox take a hit
# Postponed, indefinitely: The WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) scheduled next week in Geneva has been indefinitely postponed as the growing threat from the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' cast its shadow over the event.
WTO Ministerial meet indefinitely postponed as 'Omicron' threat disrupts travel
# Vaccine security: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over the emergence of a new coronavirus variant and asked the government to provide vaccine security to the people of the country.
New Covid variant a serious threat: Rahul Gandhi
#Mumbai airports vigilant: City mayor Kishori Pednekar has made quarantining compulsory for those arriving at the financial capital’s airport from South Africa.
‘Passengers from S. Africa to be quarantined in Mumbai on arrival’
# Campus closed: The Mahindra University has closed its campus here for physical classes after about 30 students, faculty and support staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days.