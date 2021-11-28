News

Top Covid-19 stories for the day: November 28, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on November 28, 2021

File photo   -  REUTERS

We curate for you some of the leading stories related to the coronavirus

# Early warning systems: As Africa protests the travel bans in Europe, after the reporting on Omicron, there is a global call for early alerts on potentially dangerous diseases. And not punishing of those who report it early.

Covid-19: Travel bans aren’t the answer to stopping new variant Omicron

# Travel plan review? :Just a day after the Centre announced its intention of resuming scheduled international flights from December 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior officials asking them to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, ‘Omicron’.

Omicron scare: Modi calls for rethink on easing of travel curbs

#Omicron effect: Just weeks after hitting their lifetime high, stocks of multiplex majors PVR Cinemas and Inox Leisure witnessed one of their worst single-day falls on Friday as a new strain of coronavirus ‘Omicron’ and fear of fresh restrictions spooked investors.

Fear of new Covid strain brings down multiplex stocks; PVR, Inox take a hit

# Postponed, indefinitely: The WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) scheduled next week in Geneva has been indefinitely postponed as the growing threat from the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' cast its shadow over the event.

WTO Ministerial meet indefinitely postponed as 'Omicron' threat disrupts travel

# Vaccine security: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over the emergence of a new coronavirus variant and asked the government to provide vaccine security to the people of the country.

New Covid variant a serious threat: Rahul Gandhi

#Mumbai airports vigilant: City mayor Kishori Pednekar has made quarantining compulsory for those arriving at the financial capital’s airport from South Africa.

‘Passengers from S. Africa to be quarantined in Mumbai on arrival’

# Campus closed: The Mahindra University has closed its campus here for physical classes after about 30 students, faculty and support staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days.

Covid-19: Mahindra University closes Hyderabad campus

Published on November 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like