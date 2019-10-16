Top five new stories to watch out for on October 16, 2019

Waryam Singh, Chairman of PMC Bank, along with Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan promoters of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) will be spending their last day under police custody on October 16. They were arrested for alleged financial irregularities with caused in the PMC Bank case.

In the Ayodhya land dispute case, Hindu parties will begin to present their arguments related to the case. This comes two days after a five-judge Supreme Court bench permitted the Muslim sides to complete the arguments. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh administration also imposed Section 144 in Ayodhya till December 10 in anticipation of the simmering tensions.

Wondering what is making news on Dalal Street? Take a look at the company results that would be announced on October 16. Watch out for the results published by Birla Money, Mindtree and Federal Bank among others.

The India Mobile Congress will reach its final leg on October 16. Top businessmen like Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal gave the event a miss this time around. Earlier, speaking at the event, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Government was working on a review of the reserve prices for 5G spectrum for the upcoming auctions.

Mercedes-Benz will launch the G 350d variant of the second-gen G-class in India on October 16. This automobile is said to be powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder motor. Reports said that the vehicle will be sold as a completely built unit (CBU). The model will also be the first non-AMG G-Class in India.