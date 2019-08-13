Top five news stories to watch out for August 13, 2019

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on August 13 challenging the Centre’s decision to impose restrictions and “other regressive measures” in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes nearly a week after the revocation of Article 370. The plea was filed by Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla. Poonawalla has said that he is not expressing any opinion on Article 370 but seeking withdrawal of ‘curfew/ restrictions’ and other alleged regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, Internet and news channels in J&K.

The Delhi High Court court is likely to pass its order on framing of charges for August 13 in the case of alleged assault and framing of the rape survivor’s father in an Arms Act case in 2018.Ten persons, including Sengar and his brother Atul Singh Sengar and three Uttar Pradesh police officers, have been named as accused in the CBI chargesheet.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is likely to file his nomination papers to Rajya Sabha from Jaipur on August 13. The vacancy was created after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Madanlal Saini, who passed away on June 24. If elected, Manmohan Singh will have his Rajya Sabha tenure till April 3, 2024.

Tata Capital Financial Services(TCFS) public issue of non-convertible debentures, slated to open on August 13 and scheduled to close on August 23.TCFS is looking to tap the public markets with an NCD offering having base issue of ₹500 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹3,626 crore. This when combined with the September 2018 issue where TCFS raised debt of ₹3,373 crore, the total money raised, including the proposed offering, would be ₹7,500 crore.

Quarterly results: A2Z Infra Engineering Limited, 3M INDIA LTD, Akar Auto Industries Ltd, AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LTD, APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD, BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD , BLUE STAR LTD, COAL INDIA LTD are likely to announce their quarterly results on August 13.