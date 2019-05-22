Top five news stories to watch out for on May 22, 2019

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) using the PSLV-C46 is likely to launch RISAT –2B payload, which is a radar imaging earth observation satellite, on May 22. The launch, subject to weather condition, would take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Notably, this will be the 72nd launch vehicle mission from Shar and 36th launch from the First Launch Pad.

Re-polling in booth no 123 of the Amritsar parliamentary constituency on May 22, citing negligence in polling. Election Commission had also ordered re-polling at booth number 200 of the Kolkata Uttar constituency booth after they declared voting void. These repolls happen to be just a day before counting on May 23.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been asked by Delhi HC to submit a detailed status report on its investigations into the NSE co-location scam on May 22. Indian regulators, government and policy makers are yet to get a complete handle on the NSE co-location scam, which had resulted in wrongful gains of ₹ 50,000-75,000 crore to deviant brokers.

May 22 is the latest deadline for offer submissions to MMTC in an international tender to buy and import yellow corn (maize). Earlier the deadline was set on May 15

Lenovo is all set to launch Z6 Youth Edition globally on May 22. The phone would feature a waterdrop—shaped display notch with thin bezels at the top and the sides, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type—C port for charging and data transfer. The phone, with support for Dolby Atmos audio, would ship with a 4,050mAh battery.