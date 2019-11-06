Top five news stories for November 6, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to review the progress of 30 aspirational districts on November 6. The prime minister will interact with chief secretaries , secretaries to review the progress made by 30 most underdeveloped districts on various indicators like health and nutrition, education, agriculture, and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure. These districts had been identified by the Niti Aayog and come under the government's 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' Programme.

Nirav Modi's bail application hearing on November 6: Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, has reportedly sighted anxiety and depression in the latest application and be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on November 6. Nirav Modi is likely to appear via videolink.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is likely to take part in the Asian Business Leadership Forum on November 6 in Dubai. The UAE’s Ministry of Economy and Asia Business Leadership Forum are joint partners in the event. For the first time in its 12-year history, the forum is dedicating the event to the guest nation -India.

The Mi Note 10(The global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro) is likely to be unveiled for the global markets on November 6. The phone is touted to have a 108 Megapixel camera, 5260 Mah battery, and Penta-camera setup.

Quarterly results: Bajaj Electricals,Bosch, Canara Bank, Cipla, Corporation Bank, EID Parry (India), Emami, Exide Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Godrej Consumer Products, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, Radico Khaitan, Religare Enterprises, Shipping Corporation Of India, Somany Ceramics, Take Solutions, Tata Steel, Tips Industries, V-guard Industries, Voltas are scheduled to declare their financial results for the September quarter.

