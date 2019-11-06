Top five news stories for November 6, 2019

Tackling water in the time of climate change, floods and drought
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to review the progress of 30 aspirational districts on November 6. The prime minister will interact with chief secretaries , secretaries to review the progress made by 30 most underdeveloped districts on various indicators like health and nutrition, education, agriculture, and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure. These districts had been identified by the Niti Aayog and come under the government's 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' Programme.
Nirav Modi's bail application hearing on November 6: Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, has reportedly sighted anxiety and depression in the latest application and be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on November 6. Nirav Modi is likely to appear via videolink.
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is likely to take part in the Asian Business Leadership Forum on November 6 in Dubai. The UAE’s Ministry of Economy and Asia Business Leadership Forum are joint partners in the event. For the first time in its 12-year history, the forum is dedicating the event to the guest nation -India.
The Mi Note 10(The global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro) is likely to be unveiled for the global markets on November 6. The phone is touted to have a 108 Megapixel camera, 5260 Mah battery, and Penta-camera setup.
Quarterly results: Bajaj Electricals,Bosch, Canara Bank, Cipla, Corporation Bank, EID Parry (India), Emami, Exide Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Godrej Consumer Products, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, Radico Khaitan, Religare Enterprises, Shipping Corporation Of India, Somany Ceramics, Take Solutions, Tata Steel, Tips Industries, V-guard Industries, Voltas are scheduled to declare their financial results for the September quarter.
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...