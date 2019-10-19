Top five news stories to watch for on October 19-20, 2019

About 50,000 Uber and Ola drivers will join the TSRTC employees in observing the State-wide bandh on October 19. Besides supporting the demands of the 50,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the cab drivers unions' joint action committee has served a notice on the managements of Uber, Ola and local cab aggregators, demanding better working conditions, higher per kilometre payout and compulsory KYC (know your customer) registration of customers to ensure the safety of drivers.

On October 19, a Delhi court will decide whether they should take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI in the Unnao Rape case. The victim, who was allegedly raped in Sengar in the years 2017 when she was a minor, was severely injured when a truck rammed into the car in which she had been travelling along with some family members. At present, the victim and her family are under the CRPF’s security as per the Supreme Court’s orders.

The Indian Railways is reintroducing the Buddhist Circuit special train tours on October 19. The tour covers places associated with Gautam Buddha in India and Nepal over eight days. These include various key pilgrimage destinations across India and Nepal that include Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Lumbini (Nepal), Shravasti and Agra.

Registration for using the much-awaited Kartarpur Sahib corridor, by Sikh Pilgrims, will begin on October 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor on November 8. The 4.2 km-long corridor is to be opened on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak.

Starting October 20, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recommended a graded exit load starting from 0.0070 per cent to 0.0045 per cent, reducing 0.0005 percentage points every day in all liquid funds. This is to reduce volatility in liquid fund inflows.