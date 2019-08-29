Top five news stories to watch out for August 29, 2019

Sitaram Yechury in Srinagar: Following Supreme Court nod, CPI(M) General Secretary will visit Srinagar on Thursday to meet Mohd Yousuf Tarigami. The nod comes after Sitharam Yechury filed a habaes corpus petition at the apex court to know the whereabouts of Tarigami, which according to the party sources are unknown since August 5.

Khel Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Fit India Movement on August 29. The movement aims at promoting physical activities and sports as a daily part of an individual’s life. On Khel Diwas, Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences will host their third annual National Sports Science Conference. This year the discussion will be on growth of India’s sports industry and opportunities.

Redmi Note 8 launch: Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi Note 8 Pro in China today. Likely to be priced around Rs 12,000, Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor and a quad camera setup. Xiaomi may also launch Redmi TV and 14-inch Redmibook during Thursday’s event.

Defence Minister to visit Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh on August 29 to review the border situation in the region. He will hold discussions with military officials deployed in the region and interact with locals. This will the first by a Minister to Ladakh after abrogation of Article 370.

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi who is his constituency on a four-day visit to review the flood situation, would be visiting the relief camps in Kozhikode and Malappuram on Thursday. Around 14 lives were lost in rain-related incidents in Wayanad during the recent floods and landslide in Kerala.