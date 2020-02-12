Top five news stories to watch out for February 12, 2020

Q3 results: The companies that are set to announce its Q3 results on Wednesday are Ashok Leyland, ABB, City Union Bank, Essar Shipping, Hindalco, NBCC, Info Edge Ltd and Religare Enterprises among others.

Samsung Galaxy Mini Home launch: Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy Mini Home on February 12. According to the leaked images, the smart speaker will be powered by Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant and AKG Audio. The images that surfaced online also revealed that it would come with IR Blaster, which can connect to other compatible devices like TVs and set-top-box.

Megastar Foods board meet: The Board of Directors of Megastar Foods will meet today to consider and approve issue of equity shares on preferential basis and migration of the company’s listing from the SME platform to the main board of the BSE.

Diplomats to visit J&K: A foreign delegation will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir on February 12. A group of 25 European Parlimentarians are set to visit the State on a two-day visit to review the situation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and formation of two Union Territories – Jammu and Ladakh. This is the third visit by a foreign delegation and second EU MP s delegation.

Left parties protest against Budget: Left Parties to hold a week-long nationwide protests against the Union Budget 2020. Major demands of the protesters are roll back LIC disinvestment, provision of mimimium wage of Rs 21,000 and unemployment allowance and one-time waiver of farmer loans among others. The parties to participate are CPI(M), CPI, Forward Bloc, RSP and CPI(ML).