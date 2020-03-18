Top five news stories to watch out for March 18, 2020

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Yes Bank services resumption: All banking services will resume for Yes Bank customers from March 18. The branches would be open for customers from March 19. The RBI had put a moratorium on Yes Bank on March 5 and had restricted withdrawals up to Rs 50,000 till April 3. The central bank had superseded the board of the private sector lender.
Entry ban: India has banned visitors from UK, Turkey, and EU from tomorrow amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. The ban, that is imposed till March 31, also includes passengers from European Free Trade Association. Entry is banned for those arriving from UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait and India has already suspended all visas.
OnePlus logo: Smartphone maker OnePlus is set to unveil its new logo on Wednesday. According to leaked images online, the new logo looks identical to the original one but the colour changed to Black from red. The brand name OnePlus is also expected to replace the number 1.
RBI’s LTRO: The Reserve Bank of India will conduct its fifth long term repo operations (LTRO) for Rs 25,000 crore today. The comes in order to secure adequate liquidity to the troubled financial markets. The latest issue will have a tenor of three years.
Samsung Galaxy M21 launch: Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy M21 smartphone in India on March 18. Earlier it was scheduled to be launched on March 16. The latest Samsung Galaxy phone will come with an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and a 6,000mAh batter. The smarphone will also feature a 48MP triple-camera setup on the rear.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...