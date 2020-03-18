Top five news stories to watch out for March 18, 2020

Yes Bank services resumption: All banking services will resume for Yes Bank customers from March 18. The branches would be open for customers from March 19. The RBI had put a moratorium on Yes Bank on March 5 and had restricted withdrawals up to Rs 50,000 till April 3. The central bank had superseded the board of the private sector lender.

Entry ban: India has banned visitors from UK, Turkey, and EU from tomorrow amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. The ban, that is imposed till March 31, also includes passengers from European Free Trade Association. Entry is banned for those arriving from UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait and India has already suspended all visas.

OnePlus logo: Smartphone maker OnePlus is set to unveil its new logo on Wednesday. According to leaked images online, the new logo looks identical to the original one but the colour changed to Black from red. The brand name OnePlus is also expected to replace the number 1.

RBI’s LTRO: The Reserve Bank of India will conduct its fifth long term repo operations (LTRO) for Rs 25,000 crore today. The comes in order to secure adequate liquidity to the troubled financial markets. The latest issue will have a tenor of three years.

Samsung Galaxy M21 launch: Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy M21 smartphone in India on March 18. Earlier it was scheduled to be launched on March 16. The latest Samsung Galaxy phone will come with an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and a 6,000mAh batter. The smarphone will also feature a 48MP triple-camera setup on the rear.