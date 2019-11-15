Top five news stories to watch out for November 15, 2019

TCS, Infosys proposal for SEZ: Government to consider the proposals of the tech majors TCS and Infosys to set up special economic zone in IT sector on Friday. The Board of Approval’s meeting to decide on the proposal will be chaired by the Commerce Secretary. While Infosys has proposed to set up two SEZs (Kancheepuram and Pune), TCS has sought approval for a zone in Tamil Nadu.

IUC row: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has scheduled an open house discussion on the interconnect usage charges issue on November 15. The IUC discussion comes in the wake of Airtel’s allegation on Jio of ‘gaming’ the system of paying for calls to rival network and Jio alleging that Airtel was manipulating the system to detriment of their users.

Galaxy M50 launch: Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy M50 in India today. The successor of Galaxy M40 will be available at both online and offline stores. The latest Galaxy M series smartphone is likely to come with a punch-hole display.

JP Nadda in Uttarakhand: BJP working president JP Nadda will visit Uttarakhand on November 15 to hold meeting with party leaders and booth level workers. Nadda will address meetings of BJP office bearers, MPs and MLAs at Dehradun. The visit comes ahead of the Pithoragarh Assembly constituency by-polls on November 25.

Lawyers demonstration at India Gate: The Bar Council of Delhi to hold demonstration at the India Gate on Friday over the Tis Hazari court violence. The lawyers will march from India Gate to Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence demanding arrest of policemen who allegedly fired at lawyers during a clash between lawyers and the Delhi police earlier this month.