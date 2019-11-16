Top five news stories to watch out for November 16-17, 2019

Crocheting to bring comfort to cancer survivors
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened an all-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament on November 16. The meeting has been called to ensure smooth running of the Parliament session that is set begin from November 18.
Saudi Aramco IPO will open from November 17. Though, the size of the stake sale or pricing range is not revealed, it is expected to be the world’s biggest IPO. Last week, Saudi Aramco announced a share sale of the Riyadh stock exchange. The final share price will be determined on December 5.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi have called for an all-party meeting on November 17 a day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened the meeting. The Winter Session of Parliament would run from November 18 till December 13 and the Session is likely to take up seven Bills and two ordinaces.
India wrestler Ritu Phogat will make her professtional mixed martial arts debut in an atomweight contest on November 16. She will take on Korea’s Nam Hee Kim in China on Saturday’s match. The wrestler is a Commonwealth Wrestling Championship gold medalist among others.
The Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting of all the general secretaries and state in-charges on Saturday to prepare a road map. The meeting has been called ahead of the crucial five-phased Jharkhand Assembly polls on November 30. The meeting will also discuss on the party’s strategy and agenda for the Parliament’s Winter Session beginning Monday.
