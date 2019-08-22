Top five news stories to watch out for on August 22,2019

DMK protest: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will protest against the centre's decision to scrap Article 370, and dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 22. The day-long protest will take place at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. DMK wants the Centre to release political leaders of the state who are under detention immediately.

Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit three nations from today. The first nation in PM Modi's tour in France. There he will hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders are expected to talk about various issues including defence and security cooperation, the fight against terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan. He will also participate in an event for the Indian community. Modi will visit the UAE and Bahrain as part of this trip.

Amit Shah in Goa: Union Home Minster Amit Shah will be in Goa on Thursday to chair the 24th meeting of the Western Zonal Council. The members of the Council, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and union territories of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, will discuss many issues including boundary-related disputes, security, infrastructure and tourism. However, Shah is not expected to discuss the ban mining in the state at this meeting.

WorldSkills event: The 45th edition of a global skills competition called the WorldSkills, dubbed as ‘Olympics of Skills’, will begin in Kazan, Russia on Thursday. India will participate in the event with a contingent of 48 skilled professionals. Team India will compete in mobile robotics, prototype modelling, confectionery and patisserie, welding, floristry at the about week-long biennial competition, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) said.

India v WI Test: India is set to take on the West Indies in their inaugural World Test Championship match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on August 22. This is the first of two-match test series. India's captain Virat Kolhi will be looking to win his 27th match as skipper. This would put him on par with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. If Kolhi scores a century in the game (his 19th as captain), he will be tied at the second position along with Ricky Ponting, on the list of most Test centuries as a captain.