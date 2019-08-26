Top five news stories to watch out for on August 26, 2019

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear former finance minister P Chidambaram’s pleas challenging the Delhi High Court’s order which denied him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money-laundering and corruption cases.

Transfer of funds through the high-value RTGS system will be available from 7 am instead of 8 am from August 26. At present, the real time gross settlement (RTGS) system is available for customer transactions from 8 am to 6 pm Earlier this month, the RBI had decided to allow round-the-clock fund transfers throughNEFT from December this year in order to promote digital transactions.

The 45th G7 summit in Biarritz, France, will conclude on August 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address sessions on the environment and digital transformation. On the sidelines, Modi and President Trump are likely to discuss the situation in Kashmir, trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alphalogic Techsys will open on August 26. The Pune-based boutique software consulting firm, which postponed its ₹6.18-crore IPO by three days, intends to become the first company to be listed on the BSE start-up platform.

The Election Commission announced by-polls to two Rajya Sabha seats on August 26, including the one in UP vacated by Samajwadi Party’s Neeraj Shekhar who joined the BJP. The other seat is from Rajasthan, where sitting BJP member Madanlal Saini passed away. The counting of votes will be held today evening after the elections, the EC said.