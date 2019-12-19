Top five news stories to watch out for on December 19, 2019

The Westminister Magistrate’s Court in London will hear the case related to extradition of Wikileaks’ founder, Julian Assange, to the United States (US) on December 19. He was arrested on April 11 in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Until November, Assange faced possible extradition to the US and Sweden. He was indicted by the USA on 17 offences under the 1917 US Espionage Act.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa will visit India from December 19-20 during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The Ministry of External Affairs said Costa is visiting India on Modi's invitation to attend the second meeting of the Organising Committee on the celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on December 19. The meeting would be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Auctions for the Indian Premiere league (IPL) 2020 will commence on December 19. The auction usually takes place in January or February. The first auction in January 2018 saw franchises build their squads from scratch for the upcoming season. The auction in December later that year was to allow team owners enough time, with the World Cup in England starting from May 30.

Tata Motors will unveil the Nexon electric vehicles in India on December 19. The automobile is likely to be priced at between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 17 lakh. The Nexon electric will come with an eight-year warranty on battery and motor. It will also be IP67 (dust and waterproof) standard-compliant.

Five Left parties will hold a nationwide joint protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19. The Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and the Revolutionary Socialist Party, in a joint statement, asserted that the bill was completely violative of the Constitution and was aimed at destroying the secular, democratic foundations of India.