Top five news stories to watch out for on December 27, 2019

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet is likely to meet in Vijayawada on December 27. There were speculations that the cabinet meeting will take place in Vizag but eventually changed.The cabinet is likely to discuss GN Rao report on capital formation and development of the state. The meet is likely to happen in the afternoon.

Indian Air force is set to decommission MiG-27 on December 27. It will have its last sortie from Jodhpur Air Base. The jet was procured in the 1980s from Soviet Union and was used in various operations including Kargil. The fighter jet has the single most powerful engine in the world and variable geometry wing.

Local body elections in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to take place on December 27.The next phase of this election will happen on December 30. The counting of votes and results will be out on January 2, 2020.

BJP and its allies are likely to take out procession in Puducherry on December 27. This is to show support to Citizenship Amendment Act and explain the public about the same. The Puducherry unit of AIADMK is not likely to take part in the protest.

The BJD party is set to conduct polls for the 33 organisational districts from December 27. BJD is the ruling party odisha led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The polls will be conducted in five phases till February 26, 2020.