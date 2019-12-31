Top five news stories to watch out for on December 31, 2019

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
A special session of the Kerala Assembly will be convened to ratify the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, which proposes to extend quota for SC/STs in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies by another 10 years. The Bill, which has been passed by Parliament earlier this month, has to be ratified by at least 50 per cent of the State Assemblies before it is brought into force.
Whatsapp will not work on Windows mobile phones from December 31 as Whatsapp has decided to stop support for the app on the Windows Phone operating system.
Filing of ITR returns with a late fine of ₹5000 must be completed by December 31. The actual deadline ended on October 31, 2019. Returns filed between January 1 and March 31, 2020 will come with a fine of ₹10,000.
Urban Cooperative Banks(UCB)’s will now be required to submit Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) reports on a quarterly basis from December 31. The RBI had decided to bring UCBs with assets of ₹500 crore and above under the CRILC reporting framework earlier this month.
The State Bank of India’s old debit cards based on the magnetic strip technology will be deactivated on December 31. Starting from January 1, customers will have to use an EMV chip-enabled debit card for banking operations, SBI had informed earlier this month.
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
Online-only insurers Acko and Go Digit offer lower premiums, but do pay attention to the network garages ...
Outlook for gold and silver becomes bullish following a positive breakout
Free look period The free look period is the time-frame within which a new policyholder can return his/her ...
The Stock of Apollo Hospitals had a volatile year. It registered a 52-week low of ₹1,083.1 in February. But ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...