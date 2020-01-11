Top five news stories to watch out for on January 11-12

Modi in Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal this weekend. He will participate in an event to celebrate the 150th of the Kolkata Port Trust. On Saturday, Modi will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata to the nation. These are the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. This rally is part of party's efforts to generate mass support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC. The Congress rules State has refused to implement the new citizenship law in their State.

Shinzo Abe's West Asian trip: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will go ahead with a planned trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman from the weekend despite heightened tensions in West Asia. Abe will visit the region from January 11-15. Various reports said that the trip could be cancelled following the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and a retaliatory missile attack by Iran on US forces in Iraq. Tokyo had dispatched a warship and patrol planes to the region.

Taiwan election: Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on Saturday. This electiopn could set the course for the island's ties with China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking a second term in office. Her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) favours the island's formal independence. Her main opponent is Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang party. Han favours close ties with China as the only way to ensure Taiwan's security and prosperity, though says he will defend the island's freedoms and democracy.

Cricket team selection: The Indian men's and women's cricket teams for the New Zealand tour and ICC T20 World Cup, respectively, will be selected on January 12, according to Board of Control for Cricket in India sources. Indian men's team will tour New Zealand for 5 T20I, 3 ODIs, and 2 Tests, starting from January 24. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to start on February 21 in Australia.