Top five news stories to watch out for on January 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Global Potato Conclave through video conference. The three-day event will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Modi is expected to look at the achievements and opportunities in potato research and trade, and set a roadmap for the decade.

The five-day Mumbai International Film Festival begins today. The festival aims to provide a platform for documentary and short-film makers from all over the world to meet, exchange ideas and explore possibilities of co-production and marketing of films.

A five-judge Constitution Bench will begin hearing a curative petition filed by the government a decade ago for enhancement of compensation to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, over and above the $470 million already paid by Union Carbide.

ITI Ltd’s follow-on public offer, expected to garner ₹1,400-crore, will close. ITI plans to utilise ₹607 crore to repay loans. The company intends to sell 18 crore shares, which include 1 per cent quota for the employees, at ₹72-77 per share.

Andhra Paper, Alicon Castalloy, Central Bank, Century Textiles, CG Power, Cummins India, DCW, Honda SIEL, IFB Ind, Infibeam, JK Lakshmi Cement, KRBL, M&M Financial, Manappuram, Maruti Suzuki, Mastek, Munjal Showa, Orient Electric, Ramco Sysems, Sagar Cements, Sequent Scientific, Swaraj Engines, Spandana, Subros, Tata Coffee, Teamlease, TTK Health, VIP Clothing, Wabco, Wonderla and Zodiac JRD will announce their Q3 FY20 results are likely to announce on January 28.