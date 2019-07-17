Top five news stories to watch out for on July 17, 2019

The International Court of Justice will deliver on Wednesday its verdict in a case relating to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, whose death sentence by a Pakistani military court based on an “extracted confession” has been questioned by India...Read more

Fresh negotiations by all stakeholders on NBCC’s revised bid for acquiring the debt-ridden real estate company Jaypee Infratech will start on Wednesday as directed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) early this month.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on Wednesday on the pleas of 15 rebel Congress-JD (S) MLAs seeking direction for Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations from the Assembly.

Wipro Limited will announce its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday. This is likely to be the last results announcement made during the tenure of AzimPremji, founder and Executive Chairman of Wipro Ltd, as he is set to step down from his post on July 30 and pass on the baton to his son Rishad Premji.

Two Redmi phones — The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 — are likely to be launched on Wednesday. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with Adreno 640 GPU and 8GB of RAM, while the K20 has the Snapdragon 730 SoC and 4000 MaH battery, with both phones supporting fast charging. Both devices have a triple camera set-ups.