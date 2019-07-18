Top five news stories to watch out for on July 18, 2019

Karnataka floor test: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be seeking trust vote today. The floor test is sought after Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government is facing a threat of withdrawal of support by 18 MLAs, including two Independents. Currently, the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition has 117 MLAs. With 16 members offering to quit the parties, the number will come down to 101.

Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu: Elections to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu will be held on July 18. The elections were necessitated as the term of five members comes to an end on July 24. Kanimozhi was elected to Lok Sabha. The counting will also happen on the same day.

TN Mental Health Authority meet: Tamil Nadu Mental Health Authority will hold its first meeting on July 18 to discuss on framing of regulations for mental healthcare establishments and registration of the establishments. The Authority was constituted in 2018 under the Mental Healthcare Act 2017. 12 District Boards were formed and is in the process of selecting members.

Telangana Assembly: The Telangana Legislative Assembly’s special session will begin today. The two-day session is likely to pass the new Municipal Act which was conceived by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. After passing the bill, the members will discuss on the new Act aimed at eliminating corruption in the urban local bodies, before it is adopted.

Q1 Results: ACC, Cyient, Hatsun, DB Corp, Rallis, Trident and Uttam Steel will announced their Q1 results on July 18. On Wednesday, Wipro announced its Q1 net profits at 12.6 per cent.