Top five news stories to watch out for on July 25, 2019

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on July 25. It is expected to discuss many issues including the reduction of taxes on e-vehicles. The Finance Ministry had earlier said that the 36th meeting of the Council will be held via video conferencing. This will be the second meeting of the Council to be chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister.

The remand of fugitive diamond-merchant, Nirav Modi, will end on July 25. He is wanted in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud and money-laundering case. The 48-year-old, who is fighting his extradition from the UK to India, has been behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March.

Wondering what shares could be worth a glimpse on Dalal Street? Watch out for the June-quarter results of Tata Coffee Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd – DVR and Tata Steel Bsl Ltd. You could also see how banks like the South Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda faired.

SpiceJet’s maiden international flight will take-off on July 25. The flight will be routed from Mumbai to Dhaka. This will be followed by the Delhi to Dhaka flights, which will ply from July 31 onwards. The airline will also start services from Mumbai to Riyadh on August 15,

The BMW X7 SUV will be launched on July 25 in India. It is an all-new luxury SUV with three-row seating and shares the platform with the recently launched BMW X5. The vehicle is likely to cost around Rs 1.25 crore.