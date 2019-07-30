Top five news stories to watch out for on July 30, 2019

The BJP’s core parliamentary party meeting is likely to be held on July 30. The meet will mostly be to discuss the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his mission ‘Har Ghar Jal’ by 2024. Jammu and Kashmir’s BJP core team is also likely to be a part of the meet.

PNB Housing Finance board is set to meet on July 30. They are to likely consider raising Tier-I capital by issue of equity shares or any other financial instrument. PNBHFL may also consider seeking approval of its shareholders on the capital-raising route.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday is likely to consider a batch of petitions to have a Constitution Bench examine the validty of a consititutional amendment providing 10% economic reservation in governement jobs and educational institutions. The Bench led by Justice S.A. Bobde is likely to take up the hearing.

US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting is set to be held on July 30. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. The move is seen as a pre-emptive one to protect the economy from risks and trade pressures. The meet is likely to happen over a span of two days.

The second round of Democratic primary debate is bound to start on July 30. The 20 presedential candidates are set to go head-to-head to prove why they need America’s support. The debate is spread across two nights, July 30 and 31. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris are the amongst the 20 candidates.