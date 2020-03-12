Top five news stories to watch out for on March 12, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review the merging banks preparedness on March 12: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting with chief executives of amalgamating banks on Thursday to review preparedness for the merger beginning April 1. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the consolidation of 10 state-owned banks into four. Agenda of the high-profile meeting includes readiness of anchor banks to minimise disruption to customers and ensuring credit flow to productive sectors of the economy, sources said. The mergers are scheduled to come into effect from April 1.

Jet Airways' creditors to meet on March 12: The committee of creditors (CoC) of grounded Jet Airways will meet on March 12, according to a regulatory filing. : Jet Airways aircraft (Reuters Photo) The committee of creditors (CoC) of grounded Jet Airways will meet on March 12, according to a regulatory filing. Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash. It owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks.

Xiaomi is likely to launch Redmi note phone on March 12: Manu Kumar Jain on his twitter handle teased fans on what likely would be the three different Redmi note 9 phones. Rumour has it that the phones will feature quad cameras as well as high refresh rate screens. this launch is likely to be a digital launch streamed on various social media platforms as many tech companies have opted to cancel on-ground launches and instead carry out digital launches on various platforms owing to the coronavirus threat.

Olympic torch lighting ceremony to take place in Olympia at a scaled-down ceremony on March 12 before a seven-day relay that culminates with a handover ceremony in Greece on March 19. This is the first time since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics that the ceremony will be held without any spectators lounging on the grassy slopes of the ancient stadium in the tiny Peloponnesian hamlet, owing to coronavirus concerns.

India to take on South Africa in the first ODI at Dharmashala as part of a three-match ODI series. The series' second and third ODI will be played in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18). Amid the Coronavirus threat and chances of rain once again playing spoilsport. Skipper Virat Kohli will be looking for good headspace as he would be desperately trying to forget the 0-3 mauling in the last series in New Zealand.