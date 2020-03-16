Top five news stories to watch out for on March 16, 2020

Madhya Pradesh government trust vote on March 16: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directed Chief Minister Nath late Saturday night to seek a trust vote in the assembly soon after his (governor) address on March 16. On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterKamal Nath has called a cabinet meeting, in the wake of state Governor Lalji Tandon’s direction to his government to seek a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday.

US dollar sell/ rupee swap operation: On March 16, 2020, An amount of USD 2 billion would be offered through a US dollar sell/ rupee swap operation announced by the RBI to infuse additional short-term liquidity of Rs 25,000 crore in to the system to counterbalance the domestic liquidity effects on account of dollar sell-buy swap seen on Friday. The swap will be in the nature of a simple sell/buy foreign exchange swap from the Reserve Bank where a bank will buy US Dollars from the RBI and simultaneously agree to sell the same amount of US Dollars at the end of the swap period.

Six SC benches to hear only 12 urgent cases each on March 16: Six benches of the Supreme Court will on March 16 take up only 12 urgent matters each to avoid overcrowding of courtrooms following the decision to restrict the apex court functioning in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Among the important matters which have been listed for hearing on Monday are anticipatory bail pleas of civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde, accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, and a petition by a Nirbhaya case convict.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money-laundering charges is till March 16. During the last hearing, the ED told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Kapoor had sanctioned loans worth ₹30,000 crore to different entities during his tenure. While seeking his custody, the ED told the court that loans worth ₹30,000 crore were given to various entities when Kapoor was on the bank’s panel.

Pilgrimage and registration for Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan will be suspended beginning March 16 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Home Ministry announced on Sunday. the Indian government has also suspended movement of all types of passengers through international border points with Pakistan.