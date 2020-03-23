Top five news stories to watch out for on March 23, 2020

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
With the impact of the coronavirus pandemic being felt across the country, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) said bank branches will provide only essential services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transactions from March 23, 2020 onwards. Banks, through IBA, have requested all their customers to bear with them as other non-essential services during this period may be suspended.
Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that the company will be suspending operations at the Nagpur plant with immediate effect. The decision comes as a "preventive and pre-emptive" measure amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The company’s Kandivali (Mumbai) and Chakan (Pune) facilities will be temporarily shut down as well, from March 23, 2020. The manufacturer hasn't announced the period during which the plants will be closed.
The Nepal government has imposed a partial lockdown by completely halting long-distance transportation services, international flights and non-essential services offered by both private and public sectors starting from March 23. The Nepalese Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, announced a complete halt on long-haul transportation services with effect from March 23 till further notice. The government has also decided to halt services offered by both private and public sectors, other than essential services, across the country from March 23 to April 3.
The Delhi Metro Corporation will stop the services of the Delhi Metro train for several hours on March 23, in the wake of the COVID-19 issue. The authorities have decided to stop metro train operations between 10 am and 4 pm. They will reduce the frequency of trains plying between 6 am and 8 am.
The West Bengal government has announced a complete lockdown on March 23, in an attempt to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. The lockdown will begin at 4 pm and will continue till March 27 midnight. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a Janata Curfew on March 22 to combat issues related to COVID-19.
