Top five news stories to watch out for on May 21, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is convening a meeting of the leaders of NDA on May 21. He is likely to host a dinner to chalk out NDA's alliance strategy, after most exit polls has given the NDA an overwhelming majority of over 272 seats ahead of counting in the seven phase Lok Sabha Polls on May 23.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), beginning May 21, in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, during which several pressing issues including thread of terrorism are expected to be discussed besides topical issues of international and regional importance and reviewing the preparation for the SCO Summit next month.



The NCLAT would continue to hear the Essar Steel insolvency case on May 21. on Monday, ArcelorMittal told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that it would pay Rs 42,000 crore, including a minimum of guarantee of Rs 2,500 crore as working capital, for acquiring debt-laden Essar Steel under the insolvency process.



Re-polling to take place in Arunachal Pradesh in two booths of Koloriang constituency of Kurung Kumey district and one booth in Tali seat of Kra Daadi district on May 21, This was announced on May 17 following complaints of electoral malpractices.



Hyundai Motor India will be launching its first connected car – Venue – the compact sports utility vehicle on May 21. This vehicle is being manufactured at Hyundai’s mega plant situated at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.The Venue has quite a few interesting features, many of which are not offered by competing vehicles which include an electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, cornering lamps, BlueLink connectivity features, an air purifier, a turbo-charged one-litre engine and a dual-clutch transmission.