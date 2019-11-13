Top five news stories to watch out for on November 13, 2019

Modi at BRICS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BRICS summit in Brazil on November 13. He will be accompanied by a large business delegation for the annual summit. During the trip, Modi will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from other nations apart from the closed summit.

Piyush Goyal to meet USTR: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will meet the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday and hold discussions on the outstanding bilateral issues. During the US-India bilateral talks, the leaders are expected to arrive at a shared understating on a mutually beneficial basis.

Prince Charles to visit India: Prince Charles is set to visit India today for a two-day visit. The visit will focus on sustainable market, climate change and social finance. This the British Royal’s 10 visit to the country and comes at a time when the Britain is keen to secure a deal with India ahead of Brexit.

Motorola launch: Motorola is likely to launch its much awaited foldable phone Motoroal RAZR. According to the leaked images, the latest smartphone looks similar to Motoroal RAZR V3 which was launched in 2004. The flip phone is likely come with a fingerprint scanner and a bendable OLED screen.

US-India Tri-Services Exercise: The first ever Tri-Services Amphibious Exercise between India and US will begin from Wednesday. Tiger TRIUMP, the unique exercise to take place near Kakinada and Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, will include events and field training that simulate moving a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief force from ship to shore. The nine-day exercise will see participation of over 1,200 soldiers, sailors and Airmen.