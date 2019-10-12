Top five news stories to watch out for on October 12, 13

October 12

Modi-Xi meeting: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold private meetings in the coastal town of Mamallapuram on Saturday, followed by bilateral talks. Xi Jinping reached Chennai and drove to the historic town on Friday for an informal summit with PM Modi. The Chinese President will leave for Nepal in the afternoon.

OnePlus 7T sales: OnePlus’ latest smartphone OnePlus 7T Pro will go on sales in India from October 12. Priced around Rs 54,000, the flagship phone will be available on Amazon and OnePlus online and offline stores. Redmi 8 is also likely to hit the stores in India on Saturday. The budget phone will be priced around Rs 8,000.

Shiv Sena manifesto: Shiv Sena will release its manifesto for the Maharashtra polls on October 12. The party is releasing its separate manifesto despite it is contesting the elections this time in alliance with the BJP. The elections will be held on October 21.

October 13

Rahul in Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold election rallies in Mumbai ahead of the Assembly polls. This will be Rahul’s first election rally after the Lok Sabha polls debacle as his resignation as party chief. He is also scheduled to rally in other districts of Maharashtra till October 15.

BCCI AGM: All the affiliated units of BCCI will hold meeting on Sunday in Mumbai to finalise the names of their new office-bearers. The informal meeting comes ahead of the BCCI AGM will be held on October 23. Five state-units – Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur – are barred from attending the AGM.