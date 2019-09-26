Top five news stories to watch out for on September 26, 2019

Punjab National Bank’s board of directors will meet on September 26 for approval of a fund-raising proposal through Basel-III compliant bonds. The bank will raise funds through additional Tier-I Basel-III compliant perpetual bonds amounting up to ₹3,000 crore in one or more tranches.

The Delhi High Court will hear Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s plea seeking a copy of his statements recorded by ED on September 26. Shivakumar sought the court’s direction to call for the transcript of his statements recorded by an Assistant Director of the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry is convening a meet of stakeholders in Coimbatore on September 26. Different textile-related forums/associations have been invited to take part in the meeting to discuss and put forth the sector’s demand to the government.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) annual general meeting will be held on September 26. The need to complete the TNCA elections before September 28 deadline as per the Supreme Court directive forced the association to speed up proceedings. The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the TNCA to hold elections to elect office-bearers but said the results will be subject to its decision. The Committee of Administrators had set 22 October as the date for the BCCI AGM and elections and set 28 September as the deadline for the state units to conduct their elections.

The Oneplus 7t is likely to be launched in India. The phone is likely to be powered by the snapdragon 855 plus with a waterdrop notch and circular camera set-up. The phone will come with the Android 10 OS. Also expected to be launched at the event is Oneplus’s foray into the television space through Oneplus TV.