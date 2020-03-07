Top five news stories to watch out for this weekend

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Delhi violence: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will launch a two-day drive to provide compensation to the victims of the Delhi violence on Saturday. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The government wants the verification exercise at the earliest so that victims get compensation as soon as possible, he said. The drive will be headed by six senior IAS officers, he said.
China economy details: China is likely to release key data pertaining to its economy on Saturday. The nation's trade is likely to fall in January and February due to the combined effects of the extended Lunar New Year holiday and the worsening coronavirus outbreak. Exports and imports are forecast to have slumped in the period, with shipments out of China dropping by about a fifth, a Bloomberg survey says. This will be the first time the government has combined the data for the first two months of the year, an attempt to smooth out the usual volatility from the Lunar New Year break.
Trump-Bolsonaro meet: US President Donald Trump is likely to meet with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, in Florida on Saturday night. Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's national security advisor, Robert OBrien, are likely to attend the meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India is set to take on Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup finals. The match will be held on Sunday. This is the maiden final appearance for India, while Australia are four-time champions. India had stunned the defending champions by 17 runs in the tournament opener.
Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari says he will launch new political party in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
