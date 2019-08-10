Top five stories to watch for during the weekend

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on August 10. It will lay the groundwork for the party to elect its new president. The meeting comes more than two months after Rahul Gandhi quit the post. According to sources, a draft resolution has been prepared, thanking the outgoing president Rahul Gandhi and formally accepting his resignation.

The last date for the lenders of the defunct, Jet Airways, for submitting their expression of interest in the initial bids is August 10. Jet Airways was forced to ground all flights in April 2019 after running out of money. They also failed to secure funds and crippled by mounting losses as it attempted to compete with low-cost rivals.

Schools and colleges in Jammu will be reopened on August 10, 2019. This comes a day after Section 144 of the CrPC was lifted in the state. It was imposed after the Centre had scrapped Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir (with legislative assembly) and Ladakh without it.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will travel to China on August 11. His three-day visit comes ahead of the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in India. Modi and Jinping will be meeting in October. Jaishankar would hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. It will be his first visit to China after becoming the External Affairs Minister.

India will take on West Indies in the second ODI that is scheduled to take place on August 11 in the Port of Spain. The first ODI between the teams in Guyana was abandoned due to the rains. The match was reduced to 34-overs-per-side.