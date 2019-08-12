Top five stories to watch out for on August 12, 2019

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with top Chinese leaders on August 12. Jaishankar's visit comes shortly after India revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting could also deal with the finalization of arrangements for President Xi Jinping's visit to India later this year. Jaishankar is also expected to meet Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They will co-chair the second meeting of the High-Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges.

Reliance will hold its 42nd AGM on August 12. It is expected that the company will make announcements about the launch of the much-expected Jio GigaFiber broadband service in this meeting. It is believed that the GigaFiber subscriptions will start at Rs 600, with a network speed of 50Mbps and total data allotment of 100GB per month. It is also believed that Jio will landline connections for free calls. Also, look out for the announcement of the JioPhone 3 in the meeting.

The second edition of ‘Vibrant Tamil Nadu’ will begin in Madurai on August 12. The three-day international food and kitchen equipments expo is organised by the Madurai-based Tamil Nadu Chamber Foundation. The organisers expect the participation of investors from various countries, which would help the business community in the city to take their business to the next level.

The markets will be closed to due Eid al-Adha on August 12. However, there are many companies that will be announcing their June quarter results. Look out for results of Birla Capital & Financial Services, BPL Ltd, Goodyear India Ltd.

Prime Minister will appear in the popular television show ‘Man Vs Wild’ on August 12. The show, which is hosted by Bear Grylls, was shot at the Corbett National Park. The Prime Minister said that the show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature.