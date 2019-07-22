Top five stories to watch out for on July 22, 2019

India’s second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 22. It was initially scheduled to be launched on July 15. However, it was postponed due to technical glitch. The lift-off of the three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg and comprising an orbiter, the lander and the rover will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

The trust vote process in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly crisis is likely to take place on July 22. This comes two days after the assembly had been adjourned post protracted discussion on whether a Governor could set such deadlines at all. The discussions were triggered after the Supreme Court gave 15 dissident Karnataka MLAs complete freedom to opt out of the ongoing Assembly session.

The Centre has asked TikTok and Helo submit their responses to a set of 24 questions on July 22. The questions are in connection with the alleged misuse of their platforms for anti-national activities in India. The Central Government also said that if the companies fail to do, they might face a ban. This comes after a complaint was filed by the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet United States (US) President Donald Trump on July 22. Sources said that Trump is likely to emphasise on taking decisive and irreversible actions against terrorists and military groups operating from Pakistani soil. He would also press him to facilitate peace talks with Taliban. This is Imran Khan’s first trip the US.

The 27 round of negotiations for a mega free trade agreement, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), at the chief negotiator level will commence from July 22. RCEP bloc includes the 10 ASEAN members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and their six free trade pact partners — Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.