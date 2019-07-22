Top five stories to watch out for on July 22, 2019

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
India’s second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 22. It was initially scheduled to be launched on July 15. However, it was postponed due to technical glitch. The lift-off of the three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg and comprising an orbiter, the lander and the rover will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.
The trust vote process in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly crisis is likely to take place on July 22. This comes two days after the assembly had been adjourned post protracted discussion on whether a Governor could set such deadlines at all. The discussions were triggered after the Supreme Court gave 15 dissident Karnataka MLAs complete freedom to opt out of the ongoing Assembly session.
The Centre has asked TikTok and Helo submit their responses to a set of 24 questions on July 22. The questions are in connection with the alleged misuse of their platforms for anti-national activities in India. The Central Government also said that if the companies fail to do, they might face a ban. This comes after a complaint was filed by the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet United States (US) President Donald Trump on July 22. Sources said that Trump is likely to emphasise on taking decisive and irreversible actions against terrorists and military groups operating from Pakistani soil. He would also press him to facilitate peace talks with Taliban. This is Imran Khan’s first trip the US.
The 27 round of negotiations for a mega free trade agreement, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), at the chief negotiator level will commence from July 22. RCEP bloc includes the 10 ASEAN members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and their six free trade pact partners — Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
World Health Assembly has adopted a key resolution in this regard, a welcome move
Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the ...
An estimated 820 million people did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, ...
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...