Top five stories to watch out for on March 26, 2020

Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of the G20 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 26. The summit is aimed at advancing the coordinated response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed nearly 19,000 lives and has affected life an businesses across the globe. Several top organisations, the United Nations (UN), World Bank and the World Health Organisation will also participate in the summit.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advanced the second tranche of purchase of Rs 15,000 crore of government securities under open market operations (OMOs) to March 26. The four government bonds to be bought by the RBI in the auction include 8.08 per cent-2022; 7.68 per cent-2023; 7.27 per cent-2026 and 7.17per cent-2028, a press release said. These bonds will be purchased through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

Huawei's P40 series will be launched on March 26. The device will be unveiled globally via an online event at 6.30 pm (IST). The live stream of the event will be telecast on the company's official website. In December 2019, Huawei consumer group CEO, Richard Yu, said that the P40 will run on Google's latest operating systems - Android 10 - but will not offer Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Ministry of External Affairs said that a video conference of senior health professionals of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries is likely to be held on March 26. "The Conference would be held to exchange experiences of combating coronavirus thus far, including specific protocols dealing with the screening at entry points, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation facilities," said the Ministry. Earlier, the ministry had thanked the SAARC members for their contribution towards the coronavirus emergency fund set up to fight the spread of the virus in the region. He thanked heads of states of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, and Nepal for their contribution to the joint fund.

The new board YES Bank will convene its first meeting after the government notified the scheme of reconstruction for the bank on March 26. This is in accordance with the reconstruction notification, which stated that the new board would take over within seven working days of the moratorium being lifted on March 18. The notification stated that Prashant Kumar, who is currently serving as the Administrator of Yes Bank, will take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).