Top five stories to watch out for on October 18, 2019

The All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) will go on a one-day hunger strike on October 18 to protest the non-payment of the salaries that are due for September. They are also seeking a timely payment of their salaries every month. The unions of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will also hold lunch-hour demonstrations across all circles on the same day.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC will stop supplying aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Air India from October 18. This decision comes after Air India failed to comply with the payment of Rs 100 crore per month. Air India stated that the move will not affect the schedules or movement of the national carrier’s flights.

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking 100 per cent insurance protection for the deposits of over 15 lakh customers of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) on October 18. The former chairman of the PMC Bank, Waryam Singh, and the directors of Housing Development and Limited directors, Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, have been sent to judicial custody till October 23.

NCP leader former Civil Aviation Minister, Praful Patel, will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 18 in connection with a money laundering case. He has been summoned for his alleged links with the Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. Mirchi is also said to be involved in the case.

From October 18, the United States (US) will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth European products. This comes after the World Trade Organisation had authorised the US to do so to revolve the issues surrounding decades of illegal government subsidies to the aircraft manufacturer, Airbus. The European Commission, however, had said that it would like to enter into negotiations with the US to settle the dispute, without resorting to tariffs.