Top five stories to watch out for on September 19, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is likely to visit Gurdaspur district on Thursday to take stock of the ongoing work on the Kartarpur corridor project. The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur. It will facilitate for visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit the shrine. The work, on the Indian side, is being constructed by the NHAI and Land Port Authority of India. Pakistan is building the corridor in its side of the border.

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar's bail plea is likely to be heard by a Delhi court on Thursday. Shivakumar, who was been arrested by the ED on September 3 in a money laundering case, was sent to a 14-day judicial custody till October 1 on Tuesday. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 PM after the Enforcement Directorate sought adjournment on Wednesday.

A nationwide strike called by All India Motor Transport Congress against the amendments Motor Vehicles Act will be observed today. The union wants the Centre to withdraw the hefty fines for traffic rule violations. They also want other provisions of the Act changed. It is estimated that 45 lakh lorry operators will take part in the strike. In Delhi, schools will remain shut on the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a rally in Nashik on Thursday. This rally is a part of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ poll campaign. It is expected that the Election Commission will announce polls in Maharashtra soon. A huge crowd is expected to attend the rally as PM Modi will be speaking in the state for the first time since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apple Arcade launches on the App Store on September 19: Apple's enters the gaming subscription space on app store with Apple Arcade on September 19. Subscribers will get unlimited access to 100+ new games rolling out later this year.The subscription costs Rs 99/month with users can share their games with up to five family members and play the games offline.A few of the games include The Enchanted World, Where Cards Fall, LEGO Brawls, The Pathless and many more.