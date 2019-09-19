Top five stories to watch out for on September 19, 2019

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is likely to visit Gurdaspur district on Thursday to take stock of the ongoing work on the Kartarpur corridor project. The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur. It will facilitate for visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit the shrine. The work, on the Indian side, is being constructed by the NHAI and Land Port Authority of India. Pakistan is building the corridor in its side of the border.
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar's bail plea is likely to be heard by a Delhi court on Thursday. Shivakumar, who was been arrested by the ED on September 3 in a money laundering case, was sent to a 14-day judicial custody till October 1 on Tuesday. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 PM after the Enforcement Directorate sought adjournment on Wednesday.
A nationwide strike called by All India Motor Transport Congress against the amendments Motor Vehicles Act will be observed today. The union wants the Centre to withdraw the hefty fines for traffic rule violations. They also want other provisions of the Act changed. It is estimated that 45 lakh lorry operators will take part in the strike. In Delhi, schools will remain shut on the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a rally in Nashik on Thursday. This rally is a part of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ poll campaign. It is expected that the Election Commission will announce polls in Maharashtra soon. A huge crowd is expected to attend the rally as PM Modi will be speaking in the state for the first time since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Apple Arcade launches on the App Store on September 19: Apple's enters the gaming subscription space on app store with Apple Arcade on September 19. Subscribers will get unlimited access to 100+ new games rolling out later this year.The subscription costs Rs 99/month with users can share their games with up to five family members and play the games offline.A few of the games include The Enchanted World, Where Cards Fall, LEGO Brawls, The Pathless and many more.
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports