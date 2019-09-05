Top five stories to watch out for on September 5, 2019

A Delhi Court will give its order on the anticipatory bail pleas of Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti, on September 5, in the Aircel-Maxis case. The case was lodged by the CBI and ED. Earlier, the court had said that it was not happy with the agencies seeking repeated adjournments. It gave the ultimatum that if they would not argue the matter, it would pass the order on September 3.

The National Company Law Tribunal will hear the application of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs regarding the five-year ban on the auditing firm Deloitte in the IL&FS case on September 5. The reason to ban the auditors follows the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which, in its investigation, found them guilty of not taking action despite being aware of the poor financial health of IL&FS.

The board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will meet on September 5. During the meeting, the board is likely to consider a capital infusion of Rs 18,000 crore. The bank, in a regulatory filing earlier, had said that the board will also consider the amalgamation of the Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with it.

Bandaru Dattatreya will take the oath as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh on September 5. He was appointed to post on Sunday by the Centre. Dattatreya was elected to the Lok Sabha for four terms from Telangana's Secunderabad constituency. He had served as a Minister in Vajpayee administration and the previous Modi administration. Reliance will roll out its commercial services for the Giga Fiber broadband on September 5.

The Giga Fiber broadband is part of a combination of three services - broadband, TV and fixed-line connection by Jio. The tariffs would start as low as Rs 700 and could go up to Rs 10,000. JioFiber will initially be available in select cities in India most metro cities and tier-2 and tier-3.