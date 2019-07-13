Top five stories to watch out for on the weekend

Experts from India and Pakistan will meet on July 14 at the Wagah border to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues, Pakistan Foreign Office said. The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. It would also facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Delhi University will announce its first cut-off list on July 14. So far, the B.Com course has seen the maximum number of admissions this academic session in the university. The Zakir Husain College has witnessd the highest enrolment of students. According to data shared by the varsity, 49,971 admissions have taken place till now and the number of cancellations stands at 8,348. The number of withdrawals is 1,234. At least 5,252 students have chosen B.Com, 4,897 have opted for B.Com (Honours) and 4,204 students have applied for BA (Honours) Political Science, it stated.

The finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 will take place on July 14 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in England. The match will take place between England and New Zealand. England will be taking part in the World Cup finals after a gap of 27 years.

The finals of the Wimbeldon Tennis Tournament would take place on July 13 and July 14. Serena Williams of the USA will take on Simona Halep of Romania in the final match. If Serena Williams wins the tournament, it would be her twenty-fourth grand slam win.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh on July 13 and July 14. He would offer prayers at the Tirupathi Temple here. He would then proceed to Sriharikota where he will witness the launch of Chandrayaan 2 on July 15.