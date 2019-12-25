Top news stories to watch out for on December 25, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil the statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on December 25. The day is also the veteran’s birth anniversary. PM Modi is also expected to deliver a speech on the occasion and lay the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Medical University.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to address a public gathering in Hyderabad on December 25. This is a part of the RSS’s three-day ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Shivir’ which started on December 24. Cyient Technologies Founder-chairman BVR Mohan Reddy is likely to be the chief guest at the meet.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress is likely to hold a mega protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 25. This will happen in Bhopal. Chief Minster Kamal Nath is set to lead the protest and many party workers from the state are likely to take part in the march.

Prime Minister Narendra is likely to launch the Atal Bhujal Yojna on December 25. This yojana is for sustainable management of groundwater resources with community participations. The identified overexploited and water stressed area for implementation of the scheme are in Gujarat, Haryanam Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP and Maharashtra.

Pacer Ishant Sharma and veteran opener Shikar Dhawan are to play for the Delhi squad in the Ranji Trophy match on December 25. The team Delhi will be up against Hyderabad. Ishant was rested for a couple of Ranji throphy games as a part of workload management programme from BCCI.

As the world celebrate Christmas on December 25, the markets - NSE and BSE will be closed for the day. NYSE, Nasdaq and world bond markets will also be closed for the day.