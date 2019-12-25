Top news stories to watch out for on December 25, 2019

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil the statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on December 25. The day is also the veteran’s birth anniversary. PM Modi is also expected to deliver a speech on the occasion and lay the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Medical University.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to address a public gathering in Hyderabad on December 25. This is a part of the RSS’s three-day ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Shivir’ which started on December 24. Cyient Technologies Founder-chairman BVR Mohan Reddy is likely to be the chief guest at the meet.
The Madhya Pradesh Congress is likely to hold a mega protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 25. This will happen in Bhopal. Chief Minster Kamal Nath is set to lead the protest and many party workers from the state are likely to take part in the march.
Prime Minister Narendra is likely to launch the Atal Bhujal Yojna on December 25. This yojana is for sustainable management of groundwater resources with community participations. The identified overexploited and water stressed area for implementation of the scheme are in Gujarat, Haryanam Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP and Maharashtra.
Pacer Ishant Sharma and veteran opener Shikar Dhawan are to play for the Delhi squad in the Ranji Trophy match on December 25. The team Delhi will be up against Hyderabad. Ishant was rested for a couple of Ranji throphy games as a part of workload management programme from BCCI.
As the world celebrate Christmas on December 25, the markets - NSE and BSE will be closed for the day. NYSE, Nasdaq and world bond markets will also be closed for the day.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...